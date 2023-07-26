Marmolada, the highest ridge in the Dolomites, Italy, woke up this morning to a dusting of fresh snow. Marmolada is part of the Dolomiti Superski ski area, one of the largest ski areas in the world. The Dolomites are considered the most stunning mountains in the world and are a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ski area consists of 15 ski resorts that offer 1,200 km (750 miles) of groomed slopes serviced by 450 cutting-edge mountain lifts.The Marmolada ridge sits at 3,265 m (10,712 ft) and is known as the 'Queen of the Dolomites' (in Italian "La Regina delle Dolomiti"). Punta Penia is the highest peak in the Marmolada range, stretching out to 3,342 m (10,964 ft). The video below and pictures above were taken at Punta Penia.Dolomiti Superski is part of IKON Pass and IKON passholders get seven days of unrestricted access to any of the 15 resorts in the ski area. Base Pass and Base Pass Plus holders get five days of access without any blackout days.