"I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President's son, Hunter Biden."

"Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden's residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed."

Rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds, Joe Biden's corrupt DOJ gave him a sweetheart deal.against Hunter Biden, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. He told lawmakers:Shapley previously told lawmakers thatA separate search warrant for Hunter Biden's storage locker was also blocked by Joe Biden's henchmen.On Wednesday Shapley said Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked the search warrant at Joe Biden's Delaware residence.Speaking of optics...Machine gun-toting federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago to raid Trump's Florida residence last summer to seize documents lawfully stored at the estate.