Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on 18 January that Washington intends to deploy around 2,500 troops to northern Syria."Following Turkiye's relentless struggle against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a series of controversial steps have been taken consecutively by the US," the report reads, adding that Washington "has recently announced the deployment of 2,500 troops to northern regions of Syria."According to the report,, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are military aligned with the Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG), a branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara.Yeni Safak says that this deployment raises concerns in Turkiye, given Washington's recent commitment to counterterrorism efforts during the NATO summit in Lithuania last week.Ankara has long accused foreign intelligence, namely US intelligence, of supporting the PKK. While Washington denies this, it openly backs the SDF under the pretext of combatting ISIS.The deployment plans "cast doubt on the clarity ... of the US counterterrorism position, and raise questions about its commitment to its allies."On top of the deployment,, the report says, including more HIMARS rocket systems, which have been sent to the northeastern Deir Ezzor governorate.stationed. Their bases in this region have been the targets of numerous drone and missile attacks carried out by Iran-linked groups in the country.Additionally,Politico reported.According to Yeni Safak, Washington is using "threats from Russia and Iran" as a pretext for the massive troop deployment, while the true objective is to "bolster" the Kurds.However, a few days ago, a senior US military official was quoted as saying that Russian and Iranian forces in Syria have been coordinating with the specific aim of forcing Washington's troops to eventually withdraw from the country.Additionally, the US has continued to reinforce its bases across northeast Syria.