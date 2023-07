© unknown



"There were people who had substance abuse issues, maybe some mental health issues, but nothing like what you see today. You see people using drugs out in the open, having really just probably some of the most severe mental health issues out there. And it seems like there's no help for them."

Smash and grabs, robberies, burglaries and open-air drug use have historically been contained to a few neighborhoods, but now criminals are targeting the city's richest neighborhoods, the San Francisco police union chief told Fox News. "Now you're seeing crime in the more affluent areas," Tracy McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, told Fox News. A recent string of armed robberies targeting women with children last month in a nice San Francisco neighborhood shocked residents. McCray told Fox News. Criminals are so brazen they commit robberies in broad daylight and McCray said. Many of these crimes, she told Fox News, are spreading to some of the highest-income neighborhoods in the country, like the Marina, North Beach and Pacific Heights. One perpetrator, she recalled, recently smashed a car window, stole the luggage inside and "sauntered" to their getaway vehicle, "there was no rush to run back to his car." Residents have expressed concerns over safety in the city for years. the union chief said of the historically drug-riddled neighborhood. A recent survey of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) riders found that The drug crimes in San Francisco are worse now than in the '80s at the peak of the crack epidemic, McCray told Fox News.