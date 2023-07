Waiting in plain sight

Please hold for crickets . . .

In May 2022, during the first congressional hearing on UFOs in more than half a century, Rep. Mike Gallagher entered the so-called Wilson Memo into the Congressional Record , primarily for the benefit of a two-man audience. Charged with getting the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence up to snuff on the UFO/UAP mystery, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray instead sat granite-faced whileAlso known as Core Secrets and the Smoking Gun for their exquisitely detailed inclusion of names, dates and places,Those transcripts describe an alleged meeting between physicist Eric Davis anduntil retiring three months before the two crossed paths in Las Vegas in 2002. During their conversation,when he tried to learn more about the classified project. Even worse,The notes, purportedly written by Davis either during or immediately after the meeting, also indicate that, if word of their encounter ever leaked,. Davis has declined to comment since the documents dropped online four years ago, and Wilson has repeatedly denied knowing Eric Davis.Last month, 36-year-old former National Geospatial-intelligence Agency analyst David Grusch revived the Wilson Memo scenario when, behind the shield of recently enacted whistleblower immunity, he told the media about having discovered back-engineering projects involving UFO tech and private corporations.Grusch, however, kept asking questions, claimed to have suffered retaliation, and filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General last year.Late Thursday, the NY Times awoke from its coma to announce Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's campaign to declassify UFO material.But just how far is Congress willing to go when the rubber hits the road?That's what Wilson wants to know."The only thing I wonder about is why, as all this moves along, why Congress hasn't said, 'We'd like to hear from Admiral Wilson, because he's supposed to be the Wilson Memo guy,' right?"Still recovering from emergency back surgery, the former director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Directorate for Intelligence admits Grusch's allegations haven't commanded his full attention; in fact, when asked about them in a brief phoner this week,While conceding that he'd entertained an appeal in 1997 from Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell to search for classified UFO programs,, stating he was too busy with earthly threats to chase the white rabbit of high strangeness. But Grusch's closed-door delivery of secret-program evidence to Congress raises at least one question: Did Wilson wish he had been more inquisitive 26 years ago and not blown it off?"Look, I had a job to do - it was a big one and it was overwhelming," said Wilson, who claims the UFO controversy never once crossed his desk. "And I did that job." But when asked if a top insider for the JCS is required to get a need-to-know clearance in order to assess the status of outsourced R&D on recovered non-human vehicles, Wilson appeared to hedge:"Well, the things I needed to know were related to national security, military operations, intelligence, all that kinda stuff.Has Congress been suckered into a snipe hunt?"I don't know if they're on a fool's errand or not because I don't know the information that they have," Wilson replied. "It is a little bit surprising, if you consider all the things that have happened in the past, that they haven't delivered much evidence for what was being claimed."Wilson says he's still waiting for a callback from Capitol Hill. Maybe it was last year, or maybe 2021, but he was contacted by a legislative staffer whose affiliation he can't remember. Maybe it was the Senate Intelligence Committee. Maybe they didn't like what he had to say."I just know there are - I'm pretty sure there are - zealots on this one side, and sometimes I wonder if you speak the truth and the truth doesn't agree with what they believe, they don't want to talk to you anymore."This Wilson Memo business is either a diversionary fraud or the contextual framework for Grusch's complaint. It needs to be dispensed with ASAP or employed as evidence. And at 77, the admiral is getting no younger. Is anyone in Congress paying attention, or have they forgotten already?