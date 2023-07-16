© Getty Images

School board banned "critical race theory" in December of 2022, but said I t did not "ban" a book, but instead decided not to adopt a new social studies curriculum.In response to the Temecula Unified School Board's decision not to adopt a controversial social studies textbook in May, California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged the board's decision and threatened it with legislative consequences if it does not reverse course.Doubling down against the school board's ability to determine its own curriculum, Newsom said,Democratic leaders across California joined Newsom in challenging the school board's decision, including Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas)."The antics of the Temecula Valley Unified School District are intolerable and damaging to its students' opportunities to grow, prosper and succeed," said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. "Book bans betray the most basic of California's core values. I hope the members of the school board are able to reflect on their decisions and come to make better decisions for our children's futures."