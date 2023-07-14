A magnitude-6.3 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chiapas State at around 03:29 July 14. The epicenter was about 88 km (54 miles) southwest of El Palmarcito. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 35 km (22 miles), and moderate-to-light shaking was probably felt in some coastal areas of Chiapas, as well as light-to-weak shaking throughout parts of central, southern, and western Chiapas, eastern Oaxaca, and far southeastern Veracruz states in Mexico and into southeastern Guatemala.There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; however, significant damage is unlikely due to the offshore nature of the quake. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Moderate-to-light aftershocks are likely over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake's epicenter.