© Ajuntament de Roda de Berà / @ajrodadebera

During routine earthworks on the Costa Dorada beach in the resort town of Roda de Berà, Spain, the body of a small child was discovered. Initially, witnesses mistook it for a discarded doll and did not alert the police.Later, local law enforcement was immediately called to the scene and confirmed that the foundAccording to information from reliable sources, Civil Guard personnel swiftly cordoned off the beach and instructed tourists to evacuate to other parts of the beach area. This was done to ensure safety and preserve the integrity of the crime scene. A judge has also ordered the removal of the body.Initially, speculations arose that the child may have been on a boat with migrants that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea. However, the police continue to investigate and examine all possible scenarios to ascertain the exact circumstances of this tragedy.The Municipality of Roda de Berà also informed the public through its Twitter account, urging tourists and local residents to avoid the area and cooperate with law enforcement authorities.The tweet stated, "We want to inform you that this morning, the body of a two- to three-year-old boy was found on the shore of Costa Dorada beach. The area is fenced off, and they are waiting for the judge to retrieve the body. Please do not go there."The mayor of the city. This may have contributed to people initially mistaking the child for a doll and not contacting the police.The body of the young child has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. It is expected that the investigation will continue its work to find answers to all questions and bring justice in this case.