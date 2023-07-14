Three members of a family were, Wednesday evening, reportedly killed by lightning during a downpour in Agatha, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.It was gathered that the incident happened while the victims were returning from the farm at 4 p.m.The victims, who were said to be of the Ayoosu Akpage family were two females and a six-year-old boy.According to a source, "The two girls and the about six years old boy were in the farm to harvest produce for the family when the heavy rain started, Wednesday, around 4p.m."They decided to return home. It was while on their way that they were struck by the lightning near their house."People ran for safety when the lightning struck but it was discovered that three of them were unfortunate and were affected. They died on the spot. Their bodies have been recovered by the family members."It was a strange incident, this is the first time a thing of this nature is recorded in Agasha. The major challenge in the community is the menace of herders, the issue of lightning killing anyone has never been reported in Agasha before now," a source in the area said.Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, was unsuccessful.