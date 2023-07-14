Another kamikaze drone fell in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region. Damage was received by an apartment building, but none of the residents of the city was injured.
Kursk governor Roman Starovoit confirmed this information:
"A UAV crashed at night in the city of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical facilities were not damaged as a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation."According to Shot, a drone shot down in Kurchatov exploded just 4 km from the Kursk nuclear power plant. The blast wave knocked out windows in eight apartments of a residential building.
At the same time, it is reported that Russia attacked Ukraine on Friday night with 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast direction, according to the morning report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 16 of them were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military. One reconnaissance drone was also shot down during the night.
The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, said that one kamikaze drone could not be destroyed, it ended up in an enterprise in Krivoy Rog:
"Damaged public utility. On its territory, one administrative building was destroyed, three more were mutilated. Broken equipment. Hooked [another] transport company and two two-story residential buildings. A 56-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home."
Comment: Footage of the attacks: