Truth, Discerned in Nature by Reason

Truth Isn't Fragile, But Regime-Approved Narratives Are

The perversion of truth is falsehood; misinformation is just the perversion of information.In a preliminary injunction issued against the White House and federal agencies on Tuesday in Missouri v. Biden,Doughty, as others have done, compares the government censorship to Orwell's hypothetical "Ministry of Truth." But Orwell's satirical title gives the speech police too much credit: It assumes "truth" is still a functional part of their vocabulary. No, our censors speak in terms of "misinformation."Truth has a moral component; information doesn't. Years of moral relativism have eroded our cultural understanding of "truth" as a knowable, agreed-upon concept — and in our modern world, all we're left with is an infinite supply of information.For most of Western history, philosophers and laymen alike have agreed upon the existence of "truth," as a factual concept but also as a moral one.which he described in terms of an ideal reality that transcended the imperfect reflections of truth, goodness, and beauty in the natural world. Similarly, written on the hearts of men in similar terms, and presents the good, true, and beautiful as originating from and perfectly fulfilled in the triune God. The Bible refers to— a term closely associated with wisdom, reason, and truth. Elsewhere, Christ describes himself as "the way, and the truth, and the life."As Christianity and Greek thought spread throughout the West, an emphasis on the comprehension of truth via reason took root. Presuppositions about rational thought and laws of nature spawned mathematic, scientific, and artistic advancements, most famously during the Renaissance.A few centuries later, Enlightenment thinkers began to break away from the theistic grounding of the Western pursuit of truth,Modernism rejected the Enlightenment obsession with reason, as the booming industrial world sought to overcome nature and its laws and limits. As religious foundations continued to crumble,and completely unmoored itself from traditional assumptions about objective and knowable truth.Not only does our prevailing social ethic tolerate individuals' self-determination of "what's right for me," we've gone so far as to nod along when a man says he is actually a woman, lacking the philosophical footing to explain why that simply can't be true.To "speak your truth," as distinct from the truth, is a moral victory to be praised according to our prevalent irrational dogma.Look at the deconstructionist sculptures and poetry that pass for art, or the assault on the fixed, rational rules of mathematics.In this cultural condition, people are no longer equipped to speak in terms of truth, grounded in the divinely appointed laws of nature, discernible by human reason. Those concepts aren't in our contemporary vocabulary.In granting the preliminary injunction, Judge Doughty explains:The essential context and goal of meaningful free speech — a world in which ideas are debated openly so that truth may triumph — is no longer feasible when ideas cease to be judged on their merits and are instead judged by the intensity with which a person feels them to be true.When there is no longer an agreed-upon concept of "truth," ideas are reduced to those with which you agree and those you don't. When you can't rely on your ideas to endure simply because they're true, contradictory perspectives and ideas become more of a threat.It's not a new term — Noah Webster defined it in 1828 as "false account or intelligence received." The very idea of "misinformation" as it was understood in Webster's time was basically a photonegative of truth: One could be misinformed, but the "false account" could be understood to be false precisely because it contradicted something true.But in a post-rational world, "misinformation" means something else. One of the government bureaucrats accused in Missouri v. Biden of working to censor Americans admitted as much, in a very un-self-aware statement according to Doughty:Of course,As Doughty concluded:If there is no ultimate truth, then all that's left is the prevailing narrative and information that challenges that narrative:Government censors can make an appeal to reported facts or scientific studies, butIt's more than sterile informational accuracy — to be true is to reflect the created order that is ultimately good because its Creator is goodness Himself.Until we admit the language of goodness — and its opposite — back into our cultural vocabulary, we'll be vainly squabbling over "misinformation," and the most powerful actors will get to define it.