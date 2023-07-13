© PTI



In yet another case of death due to stray dog bite, a child in Gujarat lost his life after he was fatally attacked by a dog.The incident happened at a ceramic factory on Matel Road in Morbi city of the state.According to the details, on July 11, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, belonging to a family working at the factory, was attacked by a stray dog while he was playing on the premises.The child received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Wankaner, where he was declared dead.Meanwhile, a case in connection with the incident was registered and the police said they had begun investigations.Stray dog bites can introduce dangerous bacteria into human bodies and can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections when left untreated.On July 9, a 12-year-old boy was killed in an attack by three stray dogs while he was on his way to an agriculture field in Rajasthan's Bundi district.The dogs encircled the boy and attacked him while he was passing through an isolated stretch between his house and the agriculture field around 500 metres away.In Maharashtra, officials said a total of 6,427 dog bite cases have been reported in Raigad district in the past six months.The district saw 8,757 incidents of stray dogs attacking people in 2020. The number rose to 9,138 in 2021 and 10,625 last year, as per data shared by health officials.