The US and its allies are attempting to cling onto world hegemony against the tide of a multipolar international order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."We do not define the current phase of international relations as a new Cold War," Lavrov told the Indonesian outlet Kompas.These countries and their associations are seeing successin line with the global development trends, Lavrov explained.Meanwhile, the US-led "collective West" is trying to slow or reverse this process, the Russian diplomat said.Lavrov pointed to economic sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, as well as "overall selfish foreign policy," which he said had undermined global food and energy security and made life difficult for developing countries.The Ukraine conflict will continue "until the West gives up its plans to preserve its domination and overcome its obsessive desire to inflict on Russia a strategic defeat at the hands of its Kiev puppets," Lavrov added, noting that there are no signs of that happening at this time.Moscow, meanwhile, has argued that the vast military aid only prolongs the conflict and leads to more escalation.