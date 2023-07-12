where up to 4 feet of snow has been reported.

Heavy snow on the way to Chandratal Lake from Losar in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has proved a major deterrent for the district administration to evacuate the 293 stranded tourists out of the area safely for the past four days.The tourists were stranded at Chandratal since Saturday due to blockade of road in the region.On Tuesday, a rescue team comprising the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel, local youths and officials led by Kaza ADC Rahul Jain moved towards Chandratal from Losar, but heavy snow on the Losar-Chandratal road disrupted their access to the site.Due to freezing temperatures in the region, the BRO could not continue the restoration work on the road, which resumed on Wednesday morning.On Tuesday, seven critically ill tourists were evacuated from Chandratal to Bhunter airport, Kullu, in an Indian Air Force chopper.The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate stranded tourists. All stranded tourists are safe at Chandratal, said officials.