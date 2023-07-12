© Hillsborough County Sheriff



A sinkhole that swallowed a man 100 feet in 2013 reopened on Monday, according to officials. It is the third time the hole has opened.Hillsborough County officials said that they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. about the sinkhole reopening and fire crews, along with deputies, were called out to the site.The hole is located on a county conservation property at 240 Faithway Drive in Seffner. The site is closed to the public and secured with two layers of fencing.Jeffrey Bush, 36, was asleep in his bedroom when the hole opened in 2013. His brother, Jeremy, said it took only seconds to race to his brother's room and jump into the hole, but the dirt was quickly rising to neck level and Jeffrey was nowhere to be seen.As there has been no sign of Jeffrey since that day, he is presumed dead.In 2013, shortly after the incident, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and preventing expansion of the opening.Jon-Paul Lavandeira, Hillsborough's Code Enforcement Division Director, said there is no evidence the 12 feet by 12 feet hole grew overnight and said it's not uncommon for a sinkhole to reopen like this.