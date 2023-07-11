This Monday, the National Center for Disaster Prevention ( Cenapred ) indicates in its latest monitoring of the Popocatépetl volcano that 50 exhalations were detected accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and, on occasions, small amounts of ash.In addition, 213 minutes of tremor (equivalent to 3.33 hours of high frequency, low to medium amplitude segments) were recorded , as well as 13 minutes of low amplitude harmonic tremor. A volcanotectonic earthquake registered yesterday at 22:45, with a magnitude of 1.4, was also reported.(Translated by Google)