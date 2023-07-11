Earth Changes
Ash fall and tremor at Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico
politica.expansion.mx
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 10:54 UTC
In addition, 213 minutes of tremor (equivalent to 3.33 hours of high frequency, low to medium amplitude segments) were recorded , as well as 13 minutes of low amplitude harmonic tremor. A volcanotectonic earthquake registered yesterday at 22:45, with a magnitude of 1.4, was also reported.
(Translated by Google)
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
Hafez al-Assad with his mother Asma al-Assad, upon graduating from Moscow State University
Quote of the Day
Truth wears no mask
Bows at no human Shrine
Seeks neither place nor applause
She only asks a hearing.
- Carl A. Wickland
Paralysis of the hind quarters doesn't seem to be a symptom of any 'influenza' I've ever seen....
Dude - your country is on fire....
Yeah sure, a Polish catdemic. Codis got it right
Which just goes to prove - just like Minsk - everything he muttered about peace was all complete lies.
Again the Telepgraph, of all shabby tabloids ... Conveniently ignoring the "commercial cat food" trail ... Conveniently ignoring governmental...