© FRNSW



Roof to be removed

Firefighters will need to lift the roof off a powdered milk factory in order to extinguish a fire that has been burning for almost two days on the New South Wales South Coast.The factory in Bomaderry, north of Nowra, caught alight at about 1:30pm on Monday.before Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews took over.Shoalhaven Fire and Rescue Inspector Rick Jones said the factory was full of highly flammable powdered milk, which had prolonged the firefighting efforts., which was evident yesterday," he said."You could see the height of the flames and the smoke it was a very ferocious fire."Inspector Jones said the product caked when heated."It actually forms a heat bead and burns very well," he said."When you have large quantities of it, it is quite difficult to extinguish."Several pocket fires continue to burn inside the building and the blaze is not expected to be extinguished until tomorrow morning.Inspector Jones said."Until we can move [it], we won't be able to get our water jets in and fully extinguish the fire."At one stage more than 100 firefighters and 24 vehicles from stations between Moruya to Wollongong were at the scene.Inspector Jones said the Shoalhaven had not seen such a major industrial blaze in at least a decade.he said.The blaze sparked a grassfire nearby that impacted the train line, but it was quickly extinguished.and several residents shared videos and photos of it online.Inspector Jones saidNowra police said they were onsite, but were not investigating at this stage.