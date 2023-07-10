Snow in July is a sentence you don't hear everyday
Skardu's famed tourist spot, Deosai, has received unexpected snowfall in the past few days, giving the warm month of July a feel of winter.

Local authorities say that this is the first time it has snowed in Skardu in July in the last 18 years.

Temperatures have dropped in the Skardu valley and everything in sight is covered in white.

While the snowfall was unexpected, it has turned into a surprising delight for tourists hoping for a summer get away.