On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Shimane Prefecture and other western Japan areas, with local authorities urging some 370,000 residents in two cities to evacuate their homes.Heavy rains lashed Shimane Prefecture and other areas in western Japan on Saturday, as local authorities urged some 370,000 residents of two cities to evacuate their homes.With the roads cut off, four districts of the city have been cut off although the lifeline remains intact, according to the provincial and city governments.A car was reported to have fallen into a river in the city and local police and rescue workers mentioned that they were searching for the driver.The agency stated that with the seasonal rain front remaining over the Japanese archipelago, the agency called for caution, especially in the western, southwestern, and central regions of Japan, where thunderstorms are likely on Sunday.