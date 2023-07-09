flood
On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Shimane Prefecture and other western Japan areas, with local authorities urging some 370,000 residents in two cities to evacuate their homes.

In Izumo City, there have been at least 15 landslides, and 20 sites have been affected by river floods.



With the roads cut off, four districts of the city have been cut off although the lifeline remains intact, according to the provincial and city governments.

A car was reported to have fallen into a river in the city and local police and rescue workers mentioned that they were searching for the driver.

In Shimane, Izumo saw 109 millimeters of rain in a six-hour period on Saturday, while neighboring Matsu District recorded 95.5 mm of rain, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency stated that with the seasonal rain front remaining over the Japanese archipelago, the agency called for caution, especially in the western, southwestern, and central regions of Japan, where thunderstorms are likely on Sunday.