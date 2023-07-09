Incessant rainfall is wreaking havoc across several states in the country, including the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The continuous downpour has torn apart the normal life of residents and has induced flash floods and landslides in several regions killing five people, reported PTI citing officials.As per the agency, three members of a family were killed in a house collapse following a landslide due to rains in the Kotgarh area of Shimla district. On the other hand, a landslide also damaged a makeshift house near Kullu town, leaving a woman dead. In another incident, a person was buried alive following a landslide in Katiyan tehsil of Chamba on Saturday night, PTI reported.According to ANI, train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track has been cancelled for Sunday due to ongoing heavy rains and subsequent slides and waterlogging, said HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police. The railway track between Koti and Sanwara railway stations at Tunnel No. 10 has also been closed due to heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla railway route, ANI reported. IMD has forecast rain in the state until July 13.Beas Rives is in spate in Mandi and Kullu halting the traffic. Vehicular movement is also restricted on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu due to landslides. A car swept away in the Beas River near Kullu as the water level increased in the river following heavy rains.A portion of National Highway 3 meanwhile got washed away by the overflowing Beas River in Kullu. Chamba-Pathankot national highway got blocked near Banikhet after cracks developed in the road.Meanwhile, security teams are carrying out rescue operations in different areas to save people who are stuck due to persistent rainfall and flash floods in the state. Kullu Police said that due to heavy rains, the movement of vehicles from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang has been completely stopped due to falling of stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and due to the increase in water level in Beas River near Ramshila, reported ANI.Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday safely rescued a group of 30 college students travelling from Spiti to Manali who were stuck on the national highway between Gramphu to Chota Dharra due to flash floods and landslides.A team of SDRF safely evacuated six people who were trapped in their homes due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River in the lower market of Pandoh, reported ANI.This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm.The alert emphasises the importance of residents remaining safe and prepared for potential flooding and landslides in the area. Authorities are urging people to take the necessary precautions and stay up to date on the latest weather information to ensure their safety in the face of the predicted severe weather. A 'red' rain alert indicates the possibility of more than 204 mm of rain in a single day.According to the statement, an 'orange' rain warning has also been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Lahaul and Spiti on July 8 and 9.The weather service also warned of flash floods along water bodies in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts, as well as disruptions to water, power, and communication infrastructure in the low and mid hills.