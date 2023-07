The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has purged every reference to Ukraine from a joint declaration proposed by the EU, the outlet Euractiv reported on Thursday. CELAC objections also forced the EU to dis-invite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from a forthcoming joint summit.The 33-member South American bloc is scheduled to hold a joint summit with the EU in Brussels, starting on July 17. Spain had initially invited Zelensky to attend, but the invitation was "dropped" after "pushback" from CELAC leaders, Euractiv reported.Ahead of the meeting, the EU sent over a draft of a joint declaration, which included support for Ukraine, climate change and green energy pledges, combating corruption, and other major EU policy goals. On Tuesday, the CELAC sent back a 21-page counter-proposal, which "deleted everything about Ukraine," one EU diplomat told Euractiv.according to Euractiv.The EU regards it as "crucial" that the declaration condemns "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" and contains specific language about the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity, said one unnamed diplomat.. CELAC has also asked Europeans to pay reparations for the damages caused by slavery.EU ministers are scheduled to discuss the counter-proposal at a meeting on Friday, and will have to decide how much they are willing to compromise, or if they will press ahead with the summit without a joint communique.