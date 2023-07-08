© Ministry of National Defense of Poland

In the coming days, additional forces of the Polish army will be deployed to the border of Poland with Belarus. This wasAccording to the report,will go to the east of Poland in the coming days. The presence of ground forces on the border with Belarus aims to demonstrate readiness to quickly respond to any attempts to destabilize the situation. This is also reported by the Polish 12th mechanized brigade.The operation, within the framework of which the troops are transferred, is called "Safe Podlachie". It is possible that the order to start the operation was given in connection with the appearance in the media space of information about. Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier that the country considers this event a very negative and unpleasant event.Note that Warsaw has recently been increasing military activity. Thus,In addition, representatives of- allegedly as a security measure against the background of the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. At the same time, of course, the representatives of the authorities are in no way interested in the security and interests of the ordinary Polish population. If necessary,