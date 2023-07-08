france riots

Nothing is what it seems...

You're either with us, or you're against us.

2003: French opposition to US invasion of Iraq

2008: France opposes Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO

2019: Emmanuel Macron calls NATO a 'brain-dead' alliance

2022: Macron says Russia has legitimate security concerns

April 2023: Macron visits China, flirts with BRICS nations

"When England befriends another country, the purpose is not to maintain a cordial friendship for the sake of friendship but to utilize that country as a tool to fight a third country. When an enemy has been shorn of his power, he is turned into a friend, and the friend who has become strong, into an enemy. England always remains in a commanding position; she makes other countries fight her wars and she herself reaps the fruits of victory. She has been doing so for hundreds of years."

We shouldn't be America's vassals

It's about the two systems of governance...

Ukraine is some faraway place to you?

AUKUS alliance: a stab in the back to France

Haiti's reparations: how the US punished France's opposition to Iraq invasion

The Damocles' sword of France's colonial past

Preannouncing the attack on France

Seeking justice for Nahel by attacking Chinese tourists?

What now?