Security services of the Dutch province of Gelderland received multiple reports of damage including damage to houses, cars, outdoor furniture and terraces in and around Apeldoorn.
In the surrounding Dutch villages of Beekbergen, Lieren and Klarenbeek, roof tiles were blown off and uprooted trees have blocked off roads. The fire department and the municipality are busy removing the trees. The following footage shows the tornado as it spiralled above the city:
At a primary school in Lieren, students were startled by flying garbage containers and falling trees. The children had to stay indoors. Luckily, no one was injured.
A resident of Lieren, who lives in a neighborhood that suffered a lot of damage, told Dutch news site RTL Nieuws:
"It was very creepy actually. I was on the phone when I suddenly saw all kinds of junk flying through the air. Tiles flew off the roof of the house behind us. It was very chaotic. It lasted maybe five minutes and then it was over. Very strange. I've never seen anything like it."Rolanda Veeneman, a resident of Beekbergen told Belgian news site HLN that the area around her house turned into a "small disaster area" within 10 seconds. She added:
"The wind suddenly started to blow very hard, after which everything flew through the air. The wind just pulled three old trees out of the ground. And the neighbors' porch flew into our garden. I was pretty shocked, also because my granddaughter was sleeping upstairs. It's scary to think about what could have happened. You don't expect a tornado like that in such a small village."
Thankfully, there have been no reports so far of any injuries. For worldwide weather events, watch our SOTT Earth Changes Summaries.
