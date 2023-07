© The Cradle



Elizabeth Tsurkov, a prominent Israeli researcher and writer on Syrian affairs, disappeared this past March in Baghdad during a visit to Iraq, The Cradle has learned. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.An active user of Twitter, Tsurkov has not posted to the social media site since March 21. Despite this abrupt silence, no reports have previously emerged in the western press citing her possible disappearance.Tsurkov is currently listed as a non-resident fellow at the Washington, DC based Newlines Institute . The Cradle contacted Newlines for comment on Tsurkov's disappearance but did not receive a response.However, senior Iraqi security sources told The Cradle that Tsurkov's kidnappers "were dressed in official Iraqi security service uniforms." Since then, no information about her whereabouts or who may be holding her has emerged.In the first days after her abduction, news spread in the Iraqi capital about "the kidnapping of a Russian woman, who holds American citizenship," in a possible reference to Tsurkov. An Iraqi source saysThe early report in Iraq also claimed that the unnamed woman - who may or may not have been Tsurkov - was kidnapped by an Iranian citizen who was arrested by Iraqi security forces. Iraqi official sources have denied to The Cradle the allegation that an Iranian was detained over this matter.Tsurkov entered Iraq on a Russian passport, according to high-ranking Iraqi security sources, and first visited the Kurdistan region of Iraq, before moving on to Baghdad.ButIraq's Interior Minister Lieutenant General Abdul Amir al-Shammari was contacted for comment on Tsurkov's disappearance, but did not respond to the request. Iraqi security officials usually authorized to make public statements also refused to comment on the matter. including the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and the Al-Qaeda affiliated Nusra Front, later known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)., as reported by the Jerusalem Post, and admissions that the Israeli army was supporting the Nusra Front, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.on behalf of the Nusra Front.But once Israeli support for the Nusra Front and other groups became widely known, Tsurkov wrote her own report detailing Israeli activity in this regard.Her current employer, the Newlines Institute, was founded by Ahmed Alwani, who was vice president of the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT), which has links to the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2006, the Muslim Brotherhood began partnering with neoconservatives from the George W. Bush Administration to plan for regime change in Syria.As reported previously,