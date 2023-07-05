Ubinas, a southern Andean volcano which has been dormant since 2019, was on Tuesday coughing out ash onto nearby villages.The ash - which rises to around 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) is carried from the volcano to nearby villages and in 2019 even reached as far as neighboring Bolivia.Approximately 2,000 people live near the volcano and the alert level in these areas has increased from yellow to orange.The Ubinas volcano is part of a group of seven volcanoes in southern Peru located within a volcanic zone that extends from southern Peru to northern Chile.