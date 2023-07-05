nnnnnnnnn
Meteors cross the sky in the southeast and south during the night of Sunday (02) and early morning of Monday (03). See the video!

The cameras of Clima ao Vivo and Bramon, recorded a meteor during the night of Sunday (02) and another one in the morning of Monday (03) that crossed the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná.


