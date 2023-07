© Getty Images / cbies

Codifying the most basic rights - like a free press - is a pretty good indication that someone wants to mess with them.How on earth did media freedom in the EU survive up to this point without the big-brained Brussels bureaucrats protecting it?Does the average media consumer ever ask themselves, "Am I more or less informed now that the establishment claims to be working to actively protect me?" The list of websites that require a VPN pointed at a country outside of the European Union has never been so long.So pardon my skepticism over the notion that the same folks responsible for this information crackdown are positioning themselves as protectors of the free press, and persist unabated in multiplying their efforts.So, these same folks are now in the process of fine-tuning a law designed to- which the EU has never been too interested in fostering when it comes to the NGOs and press outlets it supports.They also plan to introduce measures that include the protection of journalists from spyware . But in even bringing spyware up, there's now a risk of official codification of its use by governments against journalists in some instances - something which has, until now, been frowned upon.The exemption request should also raise eyebrows about what these governments are already doing under the guise of national security to the point where clearly they believe they're on the verge of losing something.Including any exemptions whatsoever to spyware use by EU member states not only defeats the whole stated purpose of the legislation, but also greatly reduces the chances that sources will talk to or trust the press.- which they may have been before, but now this new law confirms it, serving as a Vegas-style billboard for that fact.Who in their right mind is going to call out wrongdoing by powerful state actors when a murky pretext can theoretically be evoked by the same state to neutralize the whistleblower and their story before it can do any damage to the establishment? This seems to be yet another case of the EU proposing a media-related law under the pretext of protecting information and speech, while in reality the big beneficiary is the status quo.It wouldn't be the first time either. Back in 2018, the EU decided to address the public demand for media control with a revised audiovisual media services directive. The main thrust was to reel in the digital online Wild West, bringing it under control of audiovisual regulation . Seemed innocent enough, right? Brussels apparently took the collective public shrug as a sign of encouragement. Since then, several other measures have been introduced, all suggestive of the protectionist role that the EU has routinely attempted to convey to Europeans in an attempt to justify its own existence.According to EU code, tech platforms like Twitter are connected with "fact-checkers, civil society, and third-party organizations with specific expertise on disinformation."The EU should consider getting out of the control freak business if it truly wants to help the European free press. Maybe then, journalists here in Europe trying our best to fully inform our audiences against information barriers created by Brussels won't have to redirect our internet connections to places like Vietnam, Mexico, Turkey, or Brazil in order to access information and sources that the EU doesn't like. Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.