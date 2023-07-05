Two waterspouts were sighted from different places in the northwest of the city of Cienfuegos, possibly between the towns of Caunao and Palmira, local meteorological services reported on Monday."The conditions of the Troposphere this afternoon have been favorable for the occurrence of severe phenomena," the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Center explained on social networks. "Up to this moment, no damages have been reported," he indicated.Waterspouts are a type of tornado that forms over bodies of water, such as seas or lakes. If they touch land, they become tornadoes. They are composed of a rotating column of air, which makes them visually impressive.Last September, the formation of one was reported in the Avilés de Cumanayagua dam , Cienfuegos. The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) confirmed the incident and assured that the waterspout could be observed for more than 20 minutes. There were also no material or human damages.