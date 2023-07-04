On the morning of July 2nd, 2023, a new volcanic eruption began on the French island of Reunion which has a population of more than 850,000. There, the Piton de la Fournaise volcano offshore of Madagascar erupted, creating two new eruptive fissures.These new eruptive fissures have now each produced a lava flow that is approximately 1,000 meters in length, but is continuing to expand.This video will discuss this eruption, the seismic crisis which preceded the eruption, and the deep valleys of Piton de la Fournaise.