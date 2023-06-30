"Yesterday I witnessed how a huge part of a hanging glacier of the Tschiervaglacier in Switzerland collapsed. While I was filming the leftovers from a smaller avalanche suddenly a huge piece broke of and created this avalanche. It shows the raw power of nature."

Photographer Juergen Merz captured the moment of a lifetime last week in Switzerland.Check out Merz's footage of a huge section of the Tschierva Glacier violently collapsing to the valley floor below:Juergen Merz:The amount of energy released in that slide/collapse is breathtaking.The Tschierva Glacier rests on Piz Tschierva, a 11,634 ft. mountain in the Bernina Range of the Swiss Alps. The glacier has melted significantly over the last 50 years.The glacier had a surface area of 6.2 square kilometers in 1973. It currently has a surface area of about 3.9 square kilometers.The Tschierva is one of 1,400 glaciers in Switzerland.