The RF Armed Forces will destroy "assemblies" of militants of the Kyiv regime with foreign mercenaries and Western generals participating in them. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.Lavrov also urged the leadership of NATO countries that provide their instructors for the training of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to pay attention to the fact that the Kiev regime regularly deploys heavy weapons on the territory of civilian infrastructure, which is certainly a war crime.The minister alsoEarlier, the Russian Defense MinistryThe Kiev regime attempted to present the attack as an attack on a purely civilian target, but subsequent photo and video evidence of a significant number of Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries stationed there suggests that a nearby catering establishment was actively used by the militants for meetings.This careless behavior of foreign mercenaries indicates that they perceive the fighting against the Russian army as something similar to what they were doing in Asia, Africa and Latin America. As a result, many of them paid for this mistake with their lives.