After a downpour Wednesday afternoon in its upstream area, the Sep Stream flooded national Highway 1K in Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces, blocking traffic.The waters converged on a section of the highway near Di An City in Binh Duong and Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai. Both are major industrial hubs bordering Ho Chi Minh City.which caused many motorbikes to stall."The water flow was really strong and many people fell with their motorbikes," Hung, a resident of Tan Dong Hiep Ward in Di An, said."Within just 30 minutes a few dozen people fell," Lam, a quarry worker who helped falling up riders, said.There was white foam in most places as companies in the upstream area took advantage of the heavy rain to discharge wastewater."We see this often," Hang, a resident of Tan Dong Hiep Ward, said."When there is foam in the water everyone's feet get itchy by evening.""I've been waiting for more than 30 minutes hoping the water will recede quickly so I can pick up my child from the kindergarten," Lan, who works at Changshin Vietnam Company in Bien Hoa City, said.By 7:30 p.m. the water receded and traffic was back to normal.