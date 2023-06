Sweden has just dealt a severe blow to the globalist climate agenda by scraping its green energy targets.In a statement announcing the new policy in the Swedish Parliament, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson warned that the Scandinavian nation needs "a stable energy system."Instead, the Swedish Government is shifting back to nuclear power and has ditched its targets for a "100% renewable energy" supply.The move is a major blow to unreliable and inefficient technology.Announcing Sweden's new policy, Svantesson said: "This creates the conditions for nuclear power."We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity and we need a stable energy system."Environmental campaign group Net Zero Watch has welcomed the move Under its new direction, Sweden now views nuclear power as being critical to the nation's "100% fossil-free" energy future.Sweden can "afford to reject fossil fuels, relying on nuclear and hydro and biomass," Net Zero Watch suggests.In "substantial industrialized economies... only a gas to the nuclear pathway is viable to remain industrialized and competitive," Svantesson noted.The potential harms of the gas are uncertain and exaggerated while the benefits are overlooked.Dr. John Constable, Net Zero Watch's Energy Director, said that "living close to Russia focuses the mind."The Swedish people wish to "ground their economy in an energy source, nuclear, that is physically sound and secure, unlike renewables which are neither," he explains.Other world governments are continuing "to live in a fantasy" about meeting the green agenda goals, Constable added."But we are coming to the end of the green dream."