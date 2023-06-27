An eight-year-old girl was attacked by two stray dogs on Sunday in Gangavathi Town of Karnataka. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The video shows the girl being attacked and dragged away by two dogs while she was walking on the road. The girl was returning from a shop at the time of the incident, Tv9 Kannada reported.Hearing the girl's cries for help, a female neighbour rushed to the spot, drove away the dogs and rescued the girl. The girl, who was injured, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.Residents alleged that the civic body was not taking any measures to control the dog menace despite many complaints.In related news, Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently announced that it would use drones to conduct a dog census in the city. The survey will help to control the dog menace and for vaccination of dogs, the BBMP said.The last dog census in Bengaluru was conducted in 2019. According to the census, Bengaluru had three lakh dogs, of which two lakh were strays.