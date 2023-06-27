Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
American Meteor Society
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:23 UTC
For this event, we received 2 videos and one photo.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Japan reports world's first death from tick-borne Oz virus
- Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
- Children 'forgotten by Covid policymakers' because they rarely got sick from the virus
- Sea ice unusually close to coast of northern Iceland
- University of Wyoming sorority reveals it CHANGED its definition of 'woman' to allow perverted 6ft2, 260lb trans member to join
- Number of 'non-binary' students in US state skyrockets
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- New clues about origin of complex life trace roots to common ancestor
- When the lightning of History strikes, better cut to the chase in our first draft
- Shark attack video in Florida Everglades shows man being bitten, pulled from boat
- Former Business Secretary Peter Mandelson was due to stay at Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse while he was in jail for underage sex crimes
- Lab-grown meat in U.S. approved by USDA: Scientists raise valid concerns over safety
- Putin speaks again to the nation: Mutiny organizers wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, Kiev wanted the same
- WHO Pandemic Treaty will give it power to declare pandemics, lockdowns and vaccine mandates with force of law
- False witnesses and sinister plots: Exposing the CIA connection in the 'Chinese police station' narrative
- IAEA debunks Ukrainian claim about Europe's largest nuclear plant
- Pandemic leaders were biodefense puppets and profiteers
- Lukashenko may take part in future peace talks - top Ukrainian official
- Norfolk Southern engineer raised concern about train ahead of derailment
- CNN could be put up for sale — and ex-CEO Jeff Zucker wants it, sources say
- When the lightning of History strikes, better cut to the chase in our first draft
- Putin speaks again to the nation: Mutiny organizers wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, Kiev wanted the same
- WHO Pandemic Treaty will give it power to declare pandemics, lockdowns and vaccine mandates with force of law
- False witnesses and sinister plots: Exposing the CIA connection in the 'Chinese police station' narrative
- IAEA debunks Ukrainian claim about Europe's largest nuclear plant
- Pandemic leaders were biodefense puppets and profiteers
- Lukashenko may take part in future peace talks - top Ukrainian official
- Russian fighter jets intercept UK jets nearing airspace over Black Sea
- Best of the Web: The real casualties of Russia's 'civil war'? The Beltway "expert" class
- Preparing for a false flag? Why are NATO ISR and heavy weapons in South Ukraine nuclear power plant?
- Prigozhin's not so excellent expedition and its implications
- White House stonewalls reporters on Biden corruption
- Neil Oliver: '...excess deaths, government psyops, what we're watching is a cover-up...'
- Best of the Web: Coup or Psyop? Neither.
- We are all potential 'terrorists' according to British anti-terrorism legislation
- Ukraine accuses Israel of siding with Russia
- EU offers Ukraine 50 billion euros through 2027
- "A Global Digital Compact" - UN promoting censorship, social credit and much more
- The key moments of the aborted Wagner revolt in Russia
- Donald Trump's 2020 election loss was an inside job
- Children 'forgotten by Covid policymakers' because they rarely got sick from the virus
- University of Wyoming sorority reveals it CHANGED its definition of 'woman' to allow perverted 6ft2, 260lb trans member to join
- Number of 'non-binary' students in US state skyrockets
- Former Business Secretary Peter Mandelson was due to stay at Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse while he was in jail for underage sex crimes
- Norfolk Southern engineer raised concern about train ahead of derailment
- CNN could be put up for sale — and ex-CEO Jeff Zucker wants it, sources say
- Universal Basic Income & the anti-human agenda
- Mama Mia è Stupido! NYC rules crack down on coal, wood-fired pizzerias — must cut carbon emissions up to 75%
- 1 dead, 9 injured, after rollercoaster derails in Sweden
- Cocaine market booming, meth trafficking spreads - UN report
- Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into Delta jet engine - 2nd time in 6 months in US
- How lockdown broke a generation (and no one seems to care)
- The shameful silence over convicted murderer Dana Rivers
- Lying legacy media helped murder millions - Mark Crispin Miller
- Amazon delays virtual care service's unveiling after senators raised privacy concerns
- US charges Chinese companies in fentanyl sting
- Inmates in charge: Starbucks union says workers at more than 150 stores will strike over banning of Pride decor
- Irony: Harvard professor who published research on honesty accused of fudging findings
- Pathocracy: Incompetent teachers' union head Randi Weingarten fails upward with appointment to advise DHS on 'school safety'
- The ugly envy of the Left over the dead Titanic tourists shows them for what they are - so much for Be Kind
- Our human relatives butchered and ate each other 1.45 million years ago
- New docs link CIA to medical torture of indigenous children and black prisoners
- 1st-century coins from Jewish revolt against the Romans discovered near the Black Sea
- Archaeologists find 4,000-year-old sanctuary in Netherlands
- Neanderthals created Europe's oldest 'intentional' engravings up to 75,000 years ago, study suggests
- Divers are about to pull a 3,000-year-old shipwreck from the ocean depths
- A shocking claim about the Baghdad bombings of 1950 and 1951
- Did black people own slaves?
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Against presentism
- Untangling the Legacy: The untold story of long hair in men's history
- Recognizing hard truths about America's history with slavery
- Study shows ancient Alaskans were freshwater fishers
- Flashback: 'Presentism' imperils our future by distorting our past
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- New clues about origin of complex life trace roots to common ancestor
- The mysterious case of Ireland's missing earthquakes
- Multiple lines of mysterious ancient humans interbred with us
- A house-size asteroid to zoom past Earth on June 25
- Mysterious bright green flash on Jupiter was just captured by NASA
- New discovery: DNA can fold into complex shapes to execute new functions
- USDA approves first 'lab-grown' meat to be sold to the public
- Do cosmic rays cause earthquakes?
- Best of the Web: Want to compromise brain activity? Just add SARS-CoV-2 spike!
- China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'
- Scientists unearth 20 million years of 'hot spot' magmatism under Central America's Cocos Plate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Is Africa splitting into two continents?
- Scientists discovered a crucial element for life gushing out of Saturn's icy ocean moon
- A day on Earth used to only be 19 hours
- Scientists discover how photosynthesis starts — by setting it off with a single photon
- Man's biological clock set back 10 years after 93 days living under the ocean in a research station
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- Sea ice unusually close to coast of northern Iceland
- Shark attack video in Florida Everglades shows man being bitten, pulled from boat
- Tornadoes strike Midwest: 1 dead in Martin County - structures destroyed in Greenwood, Indiana
- Baby dies after being attacked by family dog in Madison Township, Michigan
- 'One day it will just go off': are Naples' volcanic craters at Campi Flegrei about to blow?
- Romania - 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged after floods in Arad County
- Mexico - Flash floods in Chiapas leave 1 dead, 1 missing - almost 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Flash floods, landslides, rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, India - six dead
- Heavy rains and floods hit Serbian agriculture
- Lightning kills 4 in Rajasthan, India as state receives first Monsoon rains
- Lightning kills 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan
- Child recovering after coyote attack in Winnipeg, Canada
- 'Tornado-like' funnel cloud spotted over Dublin Airport
- Kosovo - Deadly floods after 2 inches of rain in 1 hour
- Ghana - Deadly floods strike in southern regions
- Floods and rains leave at least two dead in Chile
- 'It's literally the first hour of monsoon': Netizens fume as torrential rain leaves Mumbai, India roads flooded
- Watch: Dramatic rescue of woman from car in Panchkula floods in India
- South China provinces told to brace for flooding as 16 rivers surpass warning lines
- Dog attack kills woman, injures man in Sierra Vista, Arizona
- Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on June 17
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and surrounding region on June 20
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Japan reports world's first death from tick-borne Oz virus
- Lab-grown meat in U.S. approved by USDA: Scientists raise valid concerns over safety
- Pro basketball player who previously blamed COVID vaccine for rare heart condition dies of heart attack
- Covid vaccines, the frail elderly, and "healthy vaccinee" bias
- New: Another study identifies high rate of severe myocarditis cases post COVID vax
- Shane Warne's death precipitated by Covid mRNA vaccine say leading doctors
- Flashback: Cold-weather accounts for almost all temperature-related deaths
- Cardiologist warns COVID vaccinations may have caused severe heart damage in over 100 million Americans
- MHRA admits that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- mRNA vaccines fast-tracked for Australian agriculture
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- Senate Intelligence bill gives holders of 'non-earth origin or exotic UAP material' six months to make it available to AARO
- Pentagon 'unable' to confirm or deny discovery of materials originating from non-human intelligences or unknown origin within secretive programs
- Why does the government keep obstructing UFO transparency efforts?
- Group says UFO, F-16s engaged in dogfight over Bad Axe, Michigan
- Canadian MP Larry Maguire: UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously
- Canadian MP confirms allied UAP reverse-engineering programs in letter to defense minister
- Senator admits UFO whistleblower report tracks with official briefing
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Recent Comments
That is so ridiculous, it's becoming funny already. Especially the fact that the Daily Mail (of all shabby tabloids) reports it. As if the UK was...
Thats what they would like to have. Consciousness and life created by man. G od never existed, you are nothing but a sack of water and neurons....
As the "number of socialists and communists" skyrocketed in Eastern Bloc schools. But once that episode was over, nobody wanted to be reminded of...
Adding in some emotionally tinted blathering about Northern myths cannot distract from the reality. Which is, we are dealing with unsubstantiated...
Sounds like it stays within the family. I wonder if Jeff is a ZAZ sibling, who were bestowing us with mindless entertainment for decades. Would be...