In a dramatic video from Haryana's Panchkula, a woman was seen rescued by the locals under extraordinary circumstances after the water levels in Ghaggar river rose suddenly and extremely strong tides swept the car and the woman.The woman, who according to reports had gone to a nearby temple, was returning back from the temple and had sat inside her car when the ferocious flood current came raging after sudden rise in water-levels.The locals, who were closeby when the tidal current hit the car, immediately alerted the police and fire department. However, when the rescue teams reached, they found that the staircase with the team was too short to help them reach the woman inside the car in the center of the raging tides.At this moment, the locals showed presence of mind and took out the rope from the rescue team vehicle. The locals tied the rope to a pole and reached the car amid the strong waves to execute a dramatic rescue effort.After almost an hour of sweat and toil, the brave locals managed to get the woman out of the car safely. The woman was taken to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable.The woman was fortunate that the car hit a pole and got stuck when it was being swept away by the tidal current. The locals on their part showed remarkable courage and presence of mind to save a life. The rescue department also managed to get the car out of the flash floods, according to reports.