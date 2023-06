© Killer Whales / Orca Pod



Scientists believe that a killer whale pod in North sea may have been educated by the Mediterranean orca Gladis.A killer whale has repeatedly rammed a yacht off the coast of Scotland, it has emerged, in an attack reminiscent of those seen 3,000 miles further south near Gibraltar.The orca is said to have made contact with a small boat off the Shetland coast in the North sea as a solo sailor embarked on a trip from Lerwick to Bergen, Norway.The reported attack in British waters comes after several tales of orcas attacking boats around Gibraltar and the Iberian peninsula.Orcas are highly intelligent social creatures that live in pods and are capable of communicating with each other to share information. They hunt in coordinated movements with specific tactics but the reasoning for the attacks on boats remains unknown.The Scottish attack has raised questions over how and why an orca is engaging with boats so far north. Although killer whales are often seen around northern Scotland, they are a completely different group and pod to their counterparts around Gibraltar that made headlines earlier this year for their assaults.On May 2, six of the apex predators slammed into the hull of a Bavaria 46 yacht, which was sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar, near Tangier in Morocco . The hour-long attack left Cambridge couple Janet Morris, 58, a business consultant, and Stephen Bidwell, 58, a photographer, who were on board for a sailing course, in awe.Mr Bidwell told The Telegraph it was "daunting" and added there was "a clearly larger matriarch" seemingly supervising the attack, which may have been Gladis. The trend towards targeting boats has led to sailors making adaptations to their boats in an attempt to protect themselves.