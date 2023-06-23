An eruption has begun on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Group at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RIA Novosti."An eruption of the Strombolian type began on the Klyuchevskaya volcano tonight. Satellite images show a bright thermal anomaly, a spasmodic tremor is recorded. There are no ash emissions yet," Girina said.At night, there was a glow from the lava, which had already appeared in the western part of the summit crater. This was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the observatory in the village of Klyuchi.The volcano has so far been assigned a "yellow" increased hazard code for aviation, since there are no ash emissions. If the activity increases significantly, emissions may pose a danger to air vehicles.The last peak eruption of the Klyuchevskaya volcano occurred from September 30, 2020 to February 8, 2021. In the fall of 2022, the collapse of pyroclastics inside the volcano was also recorded in the crater during the outflow of lava through the channel.Klyuchevskaya Sopka (Klyuchevskoy) is the highest active volcano in Eurasia. Its absolute height is about 4850 meters. The volcano is a regular cone with a summit crater with a diameter of about 700 meters. There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the slopes. The giant is located 30 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4.5 thousand people.