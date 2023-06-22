Two people including a college student died and another sustained injuries in a lightning strike while playing football at Almasadarpur village in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia on Thursday afternoon.The deceased -Tariqul Islam, 35, and higher secondary student Shakil Ahmed, 18, were from Naodapara and Mohdipur villages respectively under Mirpur upazila.The injured, Nayeem Hossain, is from Gachher Daur area under Daulatpur upazila.Witnesses said a lightning struck some local youths while they were playing football amid rainfall at Almasadarupur High School field around 3pm, leaving the trio critically injured.Locals rushed them to Mirpur Upazila Health Complex where Tariqul was declared dead upon arrival, said the hospital's resident medical officer Dr Jubayia Farzana.Shakil and Nayeem were referred to Kushtia General Hospital for better treatment, she said.