Two children died after being struck by lightning at Jalalabad village of Raninagar upazila in Naogaon on Wednesday noon.The deceased were identified as Samiul Islam, 10, and Rifat Hossain, 3, sons of Lavlu Fakir of the village. Lavlu Fakir has no children except these two sons.Selim Reza, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Raninagar Police Station, said the two brothers were playing at the courtyard of their house when a streak lightning struck them, leaving the duo critically injured.Later, they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex where they died.The bodies were later handed over to the family, the officer added.