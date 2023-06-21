A 48-year-old woman was killed by a bear in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Tuesday, officials said.The incident occurred near the Panpatha range of BTR, said police officer ML Verma.Forest Range Officer Arpit Marol said the woman along with others went inside the forest to collect mahua but she lost her way and entered the core area of BTR."Possibly, she reached there in search of water and was attacked by a bear. Paw marks of a bear were found in the area," he said.