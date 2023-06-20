A 'clandestine resistance network' goes to work

"You were supposed to attack civilians, women, children, innocent people from outside the political arena. The reason was simple, force the public to turn to the state and ask for greater security... People would willingly trade their freedom for the security of being able to walk the streets, go on trains or enter a bank. This was the political logic behind the bombings. They remain unpunished because the state cannot condemn itself."

"[Gladio] was; formed by agents active in the territory who, by virtue of their age, sex and activities, could reasonably avoid eventual deportation and-imprisonment by the foreign occupiers; easy to manage even from a command structure outside the occupied territory; at a top secret level and hence subdivided into 'cells' so as to minimize any possible damage caused by defections, accidents or network penetration."

British involvement in the coup effort

Fulci confirmed "weapons used in some terrorist incidents had come from stores established by Gladio."

Several of the Bologna massacre's chief suspects, including committed fascist and

confirmed MI6 asset

Robert Fiore, escaped to London

