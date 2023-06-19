Erdogan's Wall Street Guy Is Back to Replenish Wiped-Out Coffers

The lira is headed for its longest run of weekly losses this century as Turkey's new economic team curbs its intervention in the currency market.The Turkish currencyThe declines— Mehmet Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan — to run the country's finances, signaling a potential shift from heavy state intervention in favor of allowing the market to determine the currency's fair value.For many foreign investors, the lira is finding its equilibrium. Expectations are growing for capital inflows into the country's bonds and stocks to increase. Overseas investors purchased a total of $287 million of Turkish bonds and stocks last week, the biggest inflow since December, the latest central bank data showed.