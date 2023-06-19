Society's Child
ACLU slammed for tweet defending pedophile and murderer who was executed in Florida
Daily Wire
Sun, 18 Jun 2023 11:17 UTC
"The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering," the ACLU claimed, "and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody."
Owen's lawyers tried to get him taken off death row by claiming that he was insane, which the state Supreme Court rejected. They also claimed that he was a delusional schizophrenic and was transgender.
Expert psychiatrists testified that Owen showed no signs of either of the mental illnesses — schizophrenia and gender dysphoria, according to CBS News. The report said that the psychiatrists believed that it was an "act."
Owen was sentenced to death for raping and stabbing a 14-year-old to death and raping a 38-year-old, who he beat to death with a hammer — both in 1984. He also attacked two other women, but they both survived.
The tweet elicited strong reactions online from people who called out the insanity of the matter.
"If HE had been executed in a timely manner, it wouldn't have been a problem," actor James Woods said. "Then the loved ones of HIS murdered victims wouldn't have been the ones who actually suffered for thirty years."
Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted, "The only injustice in Owen's case is that it took the state 40 years to execute him."
Gays Against Groomers tweeted, "The @ACLU is very upset that a man who raped and murdered a 14 year old girl was never given 'gender affirming care' in prison before he was executed. This is not parody. Holy f*** these people are monsters."
"The ACLU is working tirelessly to ensure that a delusional echo chamber — in which the suffering of a male serial rapist and murderer of women denied 'medically necessary gender affirming care' takes priority over his victims — encompasses the world and is mandated by law," writer Wesley Yang tweeted.
"Try to imagine the mindset of the person who would read that tweet and bow their head in sorrow, shame, and indignation on behalf of the inhumane treatment of the male rapist and murderer of a mother and her 14-year old daughter denied 'medically necessary gender affirming care,'" Yang added. "The ACLU fully inhabits that mindset and is sparing no expense to inflict it through the law everywhere in America."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Floods in Brazil result in 13 dead, 3 missing - record rainfall of 9.6 inches in 18 hours (UPDATE)
- ACLU slammed for tweet defending pedophile and murderer who was executed in Florida
- 5 dead, 28 missing as flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Nepal
- Cyclone Biparjoy disrupts power, kills two in India and Pakistan
- Feds quietly drop charges against Democrat donor SBF in multi-billion dollar FTX scam
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off South Africa
- Swans decapitated in UK, amid 59% increase in attacks against waterfowl since 2020
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Joe Rogan challenges vaccine enthusiast Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr on 'misinformation'
- Murder of Romani youth by Ukrainian in Czechia causes tensions between groups and locals to rise
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of California
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Zelensky demeans African delegation
- Ukraine ready to pay West in people's organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Ukraine drone attack on Russian oil pipeline to EU failed, official says
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- Against presentism
- Ex-Trump attorney claims on MSNBC he witnessed 45 instances of DOJ misconduct
- Zelensky demeans African delegation
- Ukraine ready to pay West in people's organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
- Ukraine drone attack on Russian oil pipeline to EU failed, official says
- Ex-Trump attorney claims on MSNBC he witnessed 45 instances of DOJ misconduct
- Israel worries US weapons for Ukraine are ending up in Iran's hands
- Russia takes step toward withdrawing from WTO, WHO
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson proves Joe Biden IS a wannabe dictator in epic takedown
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Trump Indicted, Again - Ukrainian 'Counter-Offensive' Failing
- Le Pen insists Crimea is 'Russian'
- South Africa calls out Reuters' air-raid 'misinformation'
- Uganda's president defends anti-gay propaganda law
- Schrodinger's Offensive
- Putin predicts fate of F-16 in Ukraine
- Ex-Border Patrol Rodney Scott: Letting migrants into US was 'the only agenda' of Biden-appointed DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas
- GOP asks: Where did Joe Biden's $10 million windfall in 2017 actually come from?
- Lavrov: London and Washington control collective West
- Zakharova: West pressured countries to skip SPIEF
- Putin orders creation of psychiatric center focusing on behavior of LGBTQ people and issues surrounding gender roles and identity
- "Infantry pours blood in liters": Arestovich breaks all Ukrainian propaganda (VIDEO)
- Right-wingers boycott Zelensky's Swiss parliament speech
- ACLU slammed for tweet defending pedophile and murderer who was executed in Florida
- Feds quietly drop charges against Democrat donor SBF in multi-billion dollar FTX scam
- Swans decapitated in UK, amid 59% increase in attacks against waterfowl since 2020
- Joe Rogan challenges vaccine enthusiast Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr on 'misinformation'
- Murder of Romani youth by Ukrainian in Czechia causes tensions between groups and locals to rise
- Californians terrified to say what 'everyone knows' about trans athletes in girls' sports
- It's a shame what Pride has become
- Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer in talks to testify about Bidens' alleged $10M Ukraine 'bribe'
- Daniel Ellsberg has passed away. He left us a message.
- Support for BLM drops to lowest levels since 2020
- Protesters in Lebanon vandalise banks, demand their money back
- Man opens fire with crossbow at German train station, 1 injured
- Military drill and vehicle movement in California draws suspicions online
- Matt Walsh: Fox News secretly pushed 'woke' agenda on employees
- Blaire White censored by YouTube for showing sexually explicit Pride parade footage where children were present
- Senior Russian MP rules out Chinese-style 'Great Firewall' to police online activity
- Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls
- European health chief - in 2010: 'Pandemic' is a massive medical scandal caused by pharmaceutical companies whipping up panic
- Senior official: Russia an 'ark of normalcy' to Western traditionalists
- Former head of FBI J6 pipe bomb investigation comes clean with stunning admission: "I don't want any conspiracy theories, right?"
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Against presentism
- Untangling the Legacy: The untold story of long hair in men's history
- Recognizing hard truths about America's history with slavery
- Study shows ancient Alaskans were freshwater fishers
- Flashback: 'Presentism' imperils our future by distorting our past
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- The US in Korea
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
- Night fury: Documents detail DHS project to give 'risk scores' to social media users
- Farming came to Africa 7,400 years ago with migrants from Iberia, ancient genomes suggest
- Mysterious homo naledi species may have been the first to bury their dead
- 3D scans shed new light on mysterious Roman burial practice
- Scientists discover 4 new Nazca geoglyphs using AI deep learning
- Is Africa splitting into two continents?
- Scientists discovered a crucial element for life gushing out of Saturn's icy ocean moon
- A day on Earth used to only be 19 hours
- Scientists discover how photosynthesis starts — by setting it off with a single photon
- Man's biological clock set back 10 years after 93 days living under the ocean in a research station
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- Floods in Brazil result in 13 dead, 3 missing - record rainfall of 9.6 inches in 18 hours (UPDATE)
- 5 dead, 28 missing as flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Nepal
- Cyclone Biparjoy disrupts power, kills two in India and Pakistan
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off South Africa
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of California
- Flooding in Serbia and Bosnia - torrential rains trigger evacuations
- Unprovoked Arizona bear mauls, kills man drinking his morning coffee
- Floods swamp Bolivia's southern farm-rich region
- France: Western regions hit with strongest earthquake since 2019
- Oh good, now it's snowing in Wyoming
- Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley, West Virginia
- Waterspout comes ashore at Clearwater Beach, Florida - 2 sent to hospital
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake south of Tonga - 3rd major quake in area in 25 hours
- Flash flood hits Pensacola, Florida as foot of rain falls in hours
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Man killed in wild bear attack in south Kashmir, India
- Best of the Web: Bolivia cold snap brings rare snow to tropical farm region
- Storms knock out power to more than 100,000 across the South of US with high winds and at least 8 reported tornadoes
- Intense hail batters Arkansas lake as severe storms move through region
- Best of the Web: June blizzard atop Pikes Peak becomes terrifying 4-hours for Colorado ranger: 'A day I'll never forget'
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- mRNA vaccines fast-tracked for Australian agriculture
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
Quote of the Day
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
Recent Comments
What if we're looking at this all the wrong way? What if the reason presentism doesn't make sense is that we need archaism instead? Aren't new...
Well, it's stil the Guardian - lying sacks of sh*t. I suppose there is somethng they don't tell us, Like, I would take them home, plug them, and...
Agree with Finch in the beginning.... but then this nonsense of a comment about quitting as many of these kids have been in their chosen sport for...
Just wait a year until election season rolls around.
The number one issue here is that long hair looks good on some minority of men; such men may even be as "beautiful" as women. Many men in the past...
Comment: There is a word for the misplaced moral outrage exhibited in this tweet from the ACLU which has become all too common among those who've adopted the Woke ideology: