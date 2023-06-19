Duane Owen
© Florida Department of Corrections
The far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) faced intense backlash on Friday after it defended convicted pedophile and murderer Duane Owen who was executed by the state of Florida.

"The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering," the ACLU claimed, "and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody."

Owen's lawyers tried to get him taken off death row by claiming that he was insane, which the state Supreme Court rejected. They also claimed that he was a delusional schizophrenic and was transgender.

Expert psychiatrists testified that Owen showed no signs of either of the mental illnesses — schizophrenia and gender dysphoria, according to CBS News. The report said that the psychiatrists believed that it was an "act."

Owen was sentenced to death for raping and stabbing a 14-year-old to death and raping a 38-year-old, who he beat to death with a hammer — both in 1984. He also attacked two other women, but they both survived.

The tweet elicited strong reactions online from people who called out the insanity of the matter.

"If HE had been executed in a timely manner, it wouldn't have been a problem," actor James Woods said. "Then the loved ones of HIS murdered victims wouldn't have been the ones who actually suffered for thirty years."

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted, "The only injustice in Owen's case is that it took the state 40 years to execute him."

Gays Against Groomers tweeted, "The @ACLU is very upset that a man who raped and murdered a 14 year old girl was never given 'gender affirming care' in prison before he was executed. This is not parody. Holy f*** these people are monsters."

"The ACLU is working tirelessly to ensure that a delusional echo chamber — in which the suffering of a male serial rapist and murderer of women denied 'medically necessary gender affirming care' takes priority over his victims — encompasses the world and is mandated by law," writer Wesley Yang tweeted.

"Try to imagine the mindset of the person who would read that tweet and bow their head in sorrow, shame, and indignation on behalf of the inhumane treatment of the male rapist and murderer of a mother and her 14-year old daughter denied 'medically necessary gender affirming care,'" Yang added. "The ACLU fully inhabits that mindset and is sparing no expense to inflict it through the law everywhere in America."