mmmmmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Sunday, June 18, 2023 21:59 PM
Your time: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - south of Africa
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
10 km depth
South Of Africa