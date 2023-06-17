© Wyoming Dept of Transportation



Well, if you missed the snow — after all it's been month — good news, it's back.Snow is falling on Powder River Pass in the Big Horns on Friday morning.Not a shocker for meteorologist Don Day as the coldest of the most recent cold fronts are moving through Wyoming this weekend."Surprised? Not at all," Day said. "July is the only month we get a break in Wyoming."Day said not to expect any measurable amount of snow from the weather pattern although it will be unseasonably cool for the next two days with a warmup beginning on Sunday.Temperatures on Powder River Pass, Burgess Junction, Highway 14 near Lovell, are in in the lower 30s — just cold enough for the snow. Day said it will burn off by mid-morning.But, people need to remember they are in Wyoming and should expect the unexpected when it comes to the weather, he said."I've run into plenty of old-timers who will say 'I was up at Libby Flats on the July 4 weekend and it snowed a heapin'" Day said in his finest 1849 gold prospector voice.He said the most likely place for snow is Togwotee Pass between Dubois and Jackson. But the Wyoming Department of Transportation webcams were down for maintenance at the time, so he couldn't confirm."If you're on your way to Yellowstone in your shorts and your Bermudas and you're from Missouri, you'll be in for a little shock today," Day said.Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s later Friday in Yellowstone. Although some parts of Wyoming won't get out of the 50s with both Pinedale and Dubois only reaching 55 for a high.