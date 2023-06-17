As thunderstorms rolled into the Tampa Bay area Friday evening, a small waterspout that moved ashore at Clearwater Beach sent two people to the hospital.It happened at around 4 p.m. The 63-year-old man and a woman said to be 70 years old, both from Kansas, were taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution with "very minor injuries," police said. The couple was at Barefoot Beach House restaurant when some rough weather rolled through, authorities reported.