A powerful dust storm ploughed through Karachi's Sohrab Goth and other areas on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting the movement of the traffic and affecting the visibility of the commuters.A resident of the Kaneez Fatima area near Sohrab Goth said the dust storm gripped the area all of a sudden, and visibility was almost zero. "We were inhaling dust," she said.Apart from this, gusty winds kept blowing throughout the city, bringing dust from the outside inside homes. Gulshan-e-Iqbal resident Shahida Asal said she had closed all the doors and windows of her house, yet dust found its way inside.The situation was similar in Nazimabad, where gusty winds kept blowing throughout the day. A resident named Salman shared how he had already removed makeshift tanks from the roof of his house and closed all windows.There was relatively thin attendance at universities due to the fear of the storm. Motorcyclists found it difficult to navigate their way on roads because they had to ride against the strong winds.A commuter named Ameen said he was on his way from Gulistan-e-Jauhar to Saddar through Sharea Faisal, and found it very difficult to drive his motorbike. "The wind was blowing very strongly."While the beaches have been closed for public in view of the approaching cyclonic storm Biparjoy, a large number of people thronged Sea View. However, they were turned away by the law enforcement agencies.