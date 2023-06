Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson publicly denounced his country's poor management of immigration this week in a landmark opinion piece for the Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet.The article is just the latest sign of a political volte face in the Scandinavian country's infamous immigration outlook, but one that makes sense with respect to Kristersson's Moderate Party's electoral pact with the right-wing Sweden Democrats, in place since 2022.In an article titled "Three Things are Required to Put Sweden Back Together,"While not denouncing immigration entirely, Kristersson stresses the need to update integration policies andamong new arrivals, in the hope of reducing the number of refugees excluded from Swedish society."Let me be clear: large-scale immigration and poor integration simply do not work. That is why we are now changing the Swedish migration policy to the EU's strictest."Despite earning a reputation as a "humanitarian superpower"by Islamists.Kristersson promised a "paradigm shift" in Sweden's handling of immigration upon entering power last year, vowing to end decades of liberal immigration policy spearheaded by the Social Democrats. Kristersson also referenced Opinion polling has shown a public preference foras the Sweden Democrats pile pressure on Kristersson's government not to submit to new EU migration quotas.On the European stage, Sweden has used its presidency of the EU Council to harden the bloc's resolve against illegal immigration as the government warned thatto the country's finances.The EU is considering weaponizing trade treaties with non-EU nations as well as using visa arrangements as leverage against illegal migration from third-party countries of origin.